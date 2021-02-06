Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Allamakee County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
…ANOTHER WIND CHILL ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Wind chills 20 to 30 below zero this morning, moderating
into the 5 to 15 below range this afternoon. Very cold wind
chills expected again tonight, as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today. Additional
Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
