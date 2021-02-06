Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows

Inmates at a St. Louis jail set fires, caused flooding, broke out fourth-floor windows and tossed a stationary bike, chairs, mattresses and other things. Saturday’s riot was just the latest disturbance at the St. Louis City Justice Center over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that have limited visits and stalled court proceedings. A spokesman for the mayor says dozens of law enforcement officers worked for hours before bringing the riot under control shortly before 10 a.m. Jacob Long says about 115 inmates were involved. Long said one corrections officer was attacked and treated at a hospital for his injuries before being released. He said no detainees were hurt.