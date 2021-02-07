2nd major snowstorm in a week blankets Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — The Northeastern United States braced for a major snowstorm on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped 2 feet on parts of the region. The National Weather Service predicted around 4 to 8 inches of snow New York City and 2 to 4 inches in Washington, D.C. Forecasters predicted several inches of snow would fall along the New England coast. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday’s snowfall would not close COVID-19 vaccination sites. The massive snowstorm that hit the region on Feb. 1 forced the postponement of hundreds of vaccination appointments in New York and elsewhere.