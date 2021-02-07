Biden: China should expect `extreme competition’ from US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says China’s in for “extreme competition” from the U.S. under his administration, but that the new relationship he wants to forge need not be one of conflict. Biden acknowledges in an interview broadcast Sunday that he has yet to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping since his inauguration Jan. 20. But Biden notes that he and Xi had met many times when both men served their countries as vice president. Biden says he knows Xi “pretty well” and that they will have “a whole lot to talk about” when they do speak.