Boat with 422 migrants, some with COVID-19, heads to Sicily

ROME (AP) — A rescue ship with 422 migrants aboard, some of whom tested positive for COVID-19, is heading to Sicily. SOS Mediterranee, the humanitarian group which operates the rescue ship Ocean Viking, told The Associated Press on Sunday that Italy granted the vessel permission to enter the port of Augusta. Ocean Viking was expected to arrive Sunday evening, just as rain and strong winds were forecast. SOS Mediterranee said eight of the migrants who were rescued in separate operations in the Mediterranean on Thursday and Friday, had positive results from COVID-19 tests administered by crew. It said they were being isolated on board despite the difficulties of crowded conditions on deck.