Brides to be get “unveiled” in Rochester for wedding event

Model wearing a dress sold by Mestad's Bridal And Formalwear

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Sunday afternoon, more than 400 "brides to be" headed to Rochester for the Unveiled Rochester wedding show.

The event was hosted by The Wedding Guys, and was the group's first bridal show in Rochester since the pandemic began.

Matthew Trettel

"We love weddings," said Matthew Trettel, The Wedding Guys president.

"With all of the displacement that happened from the cancellations with weddings last year. We're seeing people really expand. We're seeing people have weddings on Thursday evening because they can't find a prime Saturday or Sunday date. People are really looking at new opportunities. So we're seeing a lot more winter and spring weddings."

The event featured multiple vendors to help with wedding venues, decor, cake, and included a fashion show featuring dresses by Mestad's Bridal and Formalwear.

Cathy Mestad

"When somebody tries on the dress that feels like 'their' dress, it's such an easy decision. The stress goes away. We watch their shoulders go down. The smiles come out although we see the smiley eyes instead of the smiles now," said Cathy Mestad, Mestad's Bridal And Formalwear owner.

One bride to be who attended the event, was Byron resident Natalie Meyer. She described to us the moment she said, "yes to the dress."

"I was like, 'wow I feel like a princess, I feel really pretty.' And I started crying," she said.

Natalie Meyer and Stephen Welch

Meyer and her fiance Stephen will get married in Kasson in August.

She attended the event with her mother to get cake ideas, and she shared some health measures she will be implementing at her wedding to keep people healthy.

"I'm going to have boxes of disposable face masks and hand sanitizer at each table," she said.

Trettel said even those small things make a difference in making the day couples say "I do," unforgettable.

"What we have found from the couples that have shared their stories with us is that they really found the smaller weddings were really amazing. They had a really beautiful day in spite of the fact that they didn't have the number of guests that they originally anticipated. But it was really memorable and special for them regardless. At the end of the day, they were in love, they were getting married, and they just wanted to have a wedding," Trettel said.

The Wedding Guys next event is Feb. 21.