Burkina Faso hospitals worry as second COVID-19 wave hits

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The West African country of Burkina Faso, which managed to avoid a catastrophic first wave of the coronavirus, is now trying to cope with a much deadlier second wave. Although Burkina Faso’s virus figures are still relatively small, officials worry that a general lack of understanding and adherence to basic safeguards will end up overwhelming the country’s already strained health system. Complicating matters, Burkina Faso is suffering from a conflict involving Islamic militants, the army and local defense groups that has pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation and forced the closure of more than 130 health centers in the tiny country.