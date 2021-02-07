Congo working to stop new Ebola outbreak in country’s east

BENI, Congo (AP) — Health officials in Congo confirmed another Ebola outbreak in the country’s east on Sunday, the fourth in less than three years. Minister of Health Eteni Longondo announced that a woman died in Butembo town in North Kivu province on Feb. 3. The woman from the nearby village of Biena felt sick for a few days before being tested in a clinic there. She then went to a hospital in Butembo, but died before receiving the results. The health minister said the government has begun tracing everyone who came in contact with her to try to eradicate the epidemic as soon as possible.