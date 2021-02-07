Election turmoil splits West Virginia city’s evangelicals

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Members of three congregations in a small city in West Virginia’s Trump country face a reckoning over Christianity and the misuse of symbols of their faith in America’s divisive politics. The debate was sparked by Facebook posts and sermons by Pastor Doyle Bradford of Father’s House International Church. He attended the “Save America” rally Jan. 6 summoned by Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen. Doyle and his flock say they should be allowed to voice their views against what they feel is an assault on democracy and Christian values. But other pastors fear that fiery rhetoric and baseless claims from the pulpit could stoke more tensions.