Ex-investment executive to plead guilty in admissions scam

BOSTON (AP) — A former executive at a private equity firm who cofounded an investment firm with U2′s Bono has agreed to plead guilty to charges connected to the college admissions bribery scheme. Federal prosecutors announced Friday evening that William McGlashan will plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud in exchange for a three-month prison sentence, community service and a $250,000 fine. McGlashan was accused of paying $50,000 to have someone correct his son’s ACT answers and agreeing to pay $250,000 to get the teen into the University of Southern California. Messages left with his attorneys were not immediately returned.