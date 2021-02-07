Franklin’s late shot sends Indiana past No. 8 Iowa 67-65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Armaan Franklin made a 15-footer with 1.8 seconds left to give Indiana a 67-65 victory and a season sweep of No. 8 Iowa. Franklin finished with four points as the Hoosiers snapped a two-game losing streak. Their only wins since Jan. 10 both came against the Hawkeyes. Luka Garza scored 16 of his 18 points for Iowa in the second half, including 12 straight in the closing minutes. Iowa’s final pass hit the backboard, bounced toward midcourt and Jordan Bohannon’s one-handed heave also bounced off the backboard. The Hawkeyes have lost two in a row and four of their last five.