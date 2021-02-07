Heavy snowstorm pounds Germany, upends travel

BERLIN (AP) — A snowstorm and strong winds are pounding northern and western Germany. Train connections across Germany were cancelled and hundreds of road accidents were reported. Police said 28 people were injured on icy roads, two of them seriously. Authorities also brought homeless people into warm shelters amid the sub-zero temperatures. National train operator Deutsche Bahn said the main train routes between Hamburg and Hannover, Berlin and the west were canceled Sunday due to snowdrifts piling up on the tracks. Some train connections in the east were also canceled, though most of the snow came down in the northwest.