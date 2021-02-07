Patberg, Holmes lead No. 17 Hoosier women past Iowa 85-72

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points and Ali Patberg 23 as the No. 17-ranked Indiana Hoosiers broke away in final period to defeat Iowa 85-72. The win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is a rare one — Indiana’s first there since Feb. 20, 1994. Holmes and Patberg went to work early in the fourth quarter after Iowa erased a 10-point deficit to tie twice. Caitlin Clark was 12 of 27 shooting with four 3-pointers to score 30 points for Iowa. Monika Czinani scored 16 and McKenna Warnock 10 with 15 rebounds. Cardano-Hillary scored 17 points for Indiana and Grace Berger 15.