Slain FBI agent remembered for success fighting child porn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A slain FBI agent was remembered for his intelligence, keen wit and for an investigation that took down the largest know child pornography websites. A memorial service was held for Agent Daniel Alfin on Sunday at the Miami Dolphins’ football stadium. The 36-year-old was gunned down along with 43-year-old Agent Laura Schwartzenberger while serving a search warrant Tuesday at the Broward County home of a child pornography suspect. A service for Schwartenberger was held Saturday. FBI Director Christopher Wray said Alfin received the agency’s highest honor for an investigation that took down a child pornography website with 150,000 users worldwide.