Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below

zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and

west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

