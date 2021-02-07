Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 4:10 am
3:35 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Faribault

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

kttcweather

More Stories

Skip to content