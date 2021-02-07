Work resumes on disputed Russian-German undersea pipeline

BERLIN (AP) — The company building a disputed Russian-German subsea pipeline says work on the gas pipeline has resumed, the German news agency dpa reports. Construction on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was resumed late Saturday, dpa reported Sunday. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday stood by her backing for the pipeline project despite the Navalny case and the threat of U.S. sanctions. Merkel said her government’s position on Nord Stream 2 is still unaffected by tensions over Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who recovered in Germany from his poisoning with a nerve agent last summer and was arrested on his return to Russia.