Athlete of the Week- Andrew Kunelius, Caledonia Basketball

Andrew Kunelius can flat out ball.

The senior guard has taken his game to the next level for a Caledonia team that's dealing with injuries to Eli King and recently Austin Klug.

"The whole year I think has been tough on the kids, adults alike. Extremely hard on the kids, but I think they've handled it great," said Brad King, Caledonia Head Coach. "I think Andrew's just a great example of pushing forward every single day, keep working and being a good teammate."

With this injuries, the team and especially Kunelius have had to take on new roles.

"I knew I'd have to take on more of a scoring role with along as being more of a leader, helping the younger guys that have to play with us and I'd say as a team everyone's stepped up really good and filled the roles without those guys versus a very good team like Stewartville and I'm very proud of the way we played Friday night," said Andrew Kunelius.

Its a spotlight that he hasn't had to be in before, but his coach says its a testament to his growth over the years that he's shined.

"I think, a lot of it comes from maybe not having successes at different times and maybe some struggles and not quitting on it. You know, just to keep taking that next step and keep working hard and eventually it'll pay off," said King.

And pay off it has, what's been a big boost is Kunelius' shooting, something he focused on this off season.

"We built a hoop at our house and guess just late at night when I'm bored, just go out and shoot. Last year, I couldn't shoot it very good I'll be honest and I really wanted to change that this offseason. So I put a lot of time into my jumper and I definitely think my shooting's improved because of all my work that way," said Kunelius.

Well the practice is translating to games, Kunelius hung 21 points on Stewartville en route to a 72-60 victory and he's in the driver seat for a 6-1 Caledonia team. For that, he is KTTC's Athlete of the Week