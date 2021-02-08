Australian leader dismisses reports of China-built city

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dismissed as “speculative” reports that a Chinese company plans to build a new industrial island city near Australia’s porous sea border with Papua New Guinea. Australian media have reported that a Hong Kong-registered holding company plans to build a $30 billion city that includes a seaport and industrial area on Daru Island in the Torres Strait. Morrison played down the prospect. Papua New Guinea’s government says it’s not aware of the proposal but wouldn’t turn away investment that benefited locals. Analysts have said the proposal makes no economic sense and some suspect China wants to build a wharf for use by its navy.