Bitterly cold this week with small snow chances

A frigid Monday

A weak disturbance has brought a minor coating of very light snow to the area today and additional snow flurries will be possible. Aside from the snowflakes, we'll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures reaching the single digits above zero. The last time we were officially above zero in Rochester was noon on Saturday when we briefly reached one degree. Winds will be light throughout the day, from the northwest with wind chill values in the single digits and teens below zero.

A cold, quiet midweek

High pressure will settle into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing anundant sunshine and very light winds for the middle aprt of the week. Temperatures will still be very cold, however, as afternoon highs will be in the single digits and overnight lows will be several degrees below zero.

Thursday flurries

A weak disturbance will bring clouds and a few flurries for Thursday with high temperatures slightly blow zero, making that the coldest day of the week.