Boise, Idaho, reaches settlement over homeless camping

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The city of Boise, Idaho, says officials have reached a settlement ending a dozen years of litigation over people without shelter sleeping in public. The city said Monday in a news release that under the agreement, people experiencing homelessness will not be cited or arrested for sleeping outdoors when no shelter is available. The city also will make changes to ordinances that guide police citations. The settlement will cost Boise about $1.8 million, including $1.3 million to create new overnight shelters or revamp existing shelters.