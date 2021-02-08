Brazil’s wealthy cause a stir trying to score quick vaccines

SAO PAULO (AP) — As Brazil’s government fails to secure COVID-19 vaccines for its 210 million people, private clinics, business leaders and some authorities are defending efforts to allow those who can pay to jump the line and buy jabs as a way to help the country get an economic reboot. Health experts view such efforts as unethical, given vaccines are scarce globally and at-risk groups are in more immediate need. The debate is causing friction in a nation where nearly 230,000 have died due to the virus, but only 1% have been vaccinated. So far, Brazil has 12.8 million shots available, with no clear end in sight for immunization efforts.