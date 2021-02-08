Bucs’ Javadifar, Locust 1st female coaches to win Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar have become the first female coaches on a team to win the Super Bowl. They’re both on the staff of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 Sunday night. The 30-year-old Javadifar is an assistant strength and conditioning coach, and the 56-year-old Locust is an assistant defensive line coach. They’ve each worked two seasons for head coach Bruce Arians. Last season, Katie Sowers became the first female to coach in a Super Bowl. She was an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers in their loss to the Chiefs.