EXPLAINER: Why Haiti’s political strife has worsened

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Political strife in Haiti has deepened as opposition leaders and supporters claim that President Jovenel Moïse’s five-year term has expired, demanding that he step down on Feb. 7. But on that day, Moïse announced that authorities had arrested 23 people accused of plotting an alleged coup to kill him and overthrow his government. Among those arrested were a high-ranking police official and a Supreme Court judge who was one of three favored by the opposition to become a potential transitional president. Hours after the arrests, the opposition named another Supreme Court judge as the country’s supposed transitional president.