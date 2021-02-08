House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota House Republicans have laid out a roadmap for lifting coronavirus restrictions with a goal of letting businesses resume full operations by May 1. Rep. Dave Baker, of Willmar, says restaurants, hotels, event centers and gyms need to be able to make reopening plans with some certainty. He says the downward trends in cases plus rising vaccination rates mean that businesses can operate safely with the proper precautions. Liz Rammer, president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, says Minnesota needs to signal to the events and tourism markets that it’s open for business so it doesn’t lose business to other states.