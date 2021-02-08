Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the death of his wife, who was an adult model who posted racy photos online. Forty-seven-year-old William Jeffrey West will get credit for the three years he has spent in jail since his arrest in the death of 42-year-old Kathleen Dawn West. Kat West was found dead in January 2018 in front of the couple’s suburban home in Calera. Prosecutors contend West killed her with a blow to the head from a liquor bottle. The defense argued she died in an accidental fall after a night of heavy drinking.