Italy teachers balk at AstraZeneca vaccine plans

ROME (AP) — Italy’s main teachers’ union is balking at plans for educators under age 55 to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine rather than jabs it believes provide better protection. The complaint from the CISL School union is evidence that lobbying groups are vying to get specific shots as the virus and its variants spread across Europe. The union said Monday it wanted a meeting with Italy’s government scientific committee. It complained that it hadn’t been consulted about the decision to start up the vaccine drive for teachers ahead of schedule with some of the first 250,000 AstraZeneca doses that arrived over the weekend.