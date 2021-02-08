Koala rescued after 5-car pileup on Australian freeway

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A koala has been rescued after causing a five-car pileup while trying to cross a six-lane freeway in southern Australia. Police said the crash caused some injuries but no one required an ambulance. The animal’s rescuer said she bundled the koala into the trunk of her car to hand it over to wildlife caretakers. Nadia Tugwell took video with her phone after the koala climbed to her vehicle’s steering wheel. The koala was released uninjured into the wild.