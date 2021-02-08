Lt. Gov. Griffin drops Arkansas governor bid, to run for AG

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has dropped out of the race for governor and is now running for attorney general. Griffin announced the move on Monday, two weeks after former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she was seeking the GOP nomination for governor. Griffin had raised $1.8 million since March for his gubernatorial bid, but the race had become overshadowed by Sanders’ candidacy. His decision leaves current Attorney General Leslie Rutledge as Sanders’ only rival for the GOP nomination, though state Sen. Jim Hendren has said he’s considering running.