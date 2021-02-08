Mexico’s president returns after catching coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador returned to his daily morning news conferences following a two-week absence after catching the coronavirus, but vowed not to wear a mask or require them. López Obrador revealed Monday that he received experimental treatments, which he described as an “antiviral” medication and an anti-inflammatory drug. The president revealed he twice tested negative in rapid tests widely used in Mexico, before a more thorough test _ apparently PCR _ came back positive. López Obrador has held the news conferences almost every working day for more than two years, and this was the longest he has been absent from them.