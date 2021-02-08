Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

8:56 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beckman, Dyersville 33, West Delaware, Manchester 27

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 78, AGWSR, Ackley 52

Grundy Center 60, South Hardin 33

Ridge View 70, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 27

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 70, Hudson 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fort Dodge vs. Marshalltown, ccd.

Lenox vs. Stanton, ccd.

Riceville vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville, ppd.

Sidney vs. Griswold, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baxter 47, Colfax-Mingo 39

Cherokee, Washington 57, Spirit Lake 22

Coon Rapids-Bayard 41, Woodbine 27

Creston 79, Clarinda 18

East Buchanan, Winthrop 38, Kee, Lansing 36

Grundy Center 60, South Hardin 33

Knoxville 59, Martensdale-St. Marys 31

Nashua-Plainfield 58, North Butler, Greene 38

Newton 37, Nevada 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43, Denison-Schleswig 36

Sidney 50, Griswold 26

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 49, Central Elkader 38

Union Community, LaPorte City 33, Independence 32

West Sioux 41, St. Mary’s, Remsen 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca vs. Treynor, ppd.

Central Lee, Donnellson vs. WACO, Wayland, ccd.

GMG, Garwin vs. East Marshall, LeGrand, ccd.

GMG, Garwin vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.

Iowa City West vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.

Pleasantville vs. AC/GC, ppd.

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

