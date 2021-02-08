Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beckman, Dyersville 33, West Delaware, Manchester 27
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 78, AGWSR, Ackley 52
Grundy Center 60, South Hardin 33
Ridge View 70, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 27
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 70, Hudson 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fort Dodge vs. Marshalltown, ccd.
Lenox vs. Stanton, ccd.
Riceville vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville, ppd.
Sidney vs. Griswold, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baxter 47, Colfax-Mingo 39
Cherokee, Washington 57, Spirit Lake 22
Coon Rapids-Bayard 41, Woodbine 27
Creston 79, Clarinda 18
East Buchanan, Winthrop 38, Kee, Lansing 36
Knoxville 59, Martensdale-St. Marys 31
Nashua-Plainfield 58, North Butler, Greene 38
Newton 37, Nevada 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43, Denison-Schleswig 36
Sidney 50, Griswold 26
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 49, Central Elkader 38
Union Community, LaPorte City 33, Independence 32
West Sioux 41, St. Mary’s, Remsen 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca vs. Treynor, ppd.
Central Lee, Donnellson vs. WACO, Wayland, ccd.
GMG, Garwin vs. East Marshall, LeGrand, ccd.
GMG, Garwin vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.
Iowa City West vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.
Pleasantville vs. AC/GC, ppd.
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/