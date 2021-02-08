Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

10:38 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austin 52, Owatonna 49

BOLD 20, Benson 19

Blue Earth Area 81, Glencoe-Silver Lake 73

East Central 73, McGregor 35

Faribault 61, Rochester John Marshall 60

Grand Rapids 64, Proctor 52

Lac qui Parle Valley 76, MACCRAY 65

Legacy Christian 77, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 59

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 92, Kingsland 44

North Branch 81, Becker 79

Northfield 71, Mankato East 62

Pelican Rapids 70, Crookston 34

Red Rock Central 55, Adrian 46

Redwood Valley 93, Jackson County Central 58

Spring Grove 67, Randolph 54

Stephen-Argyle 50, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 42

Upsala 52, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 42

Wabasso 78, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 71

Worthington 81, Windom 65

Wrenshall 55, Hill City 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 46, Sartell-St. Stephen 43

Fosston 65, Ada-Borup 25

Grand Meadow 58, Lanesboro 56

Greenway 73, Carlton 36

Hancock 78, Hillcrest Lutheran 49

International Falls 64, Bigfork 46

Jackson County Central 71, Redwood Valley 69

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 58, Dawson-Boyd 20

Lakeview 51, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 39

Little Falls 60, Mora 37

Milaca 61, Zimmerman 59

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 73, Sibley East 43

Randolph 65, Spring Grove 25

Rockford 60, Dassel-Cokato 39

Shakopee 54, Lakeville North 49

St. Clair 70, Cleveland 66

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 72, Madelia 37

