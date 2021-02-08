Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austin 52, Owatonna 49
BOLD 20, Benson 19
Blue Earth Area 81, Glencoe-Silver Lake 73
East Central 73, McGregor 35
Faribault 61, Rochester John Marshall 60
Grand Rapids 64, Proctor 52
Lac qui Parle Valley 76, MACCRAY 65
Legacy Christian 77, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 59
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 92, Kingsland 44
North Branch 81, Becker 79
Northfield 71, Mankato East 62
Pelican Rapids 70, Crookston 34
Red Rock Central 55, Adrian 46
Redwood Valley 93, Jackson County Central 58
Spring Grove 67, Randolph 54
Stephen-Argyle 50, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 42
Upsala 52, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 42
Wabasso 78, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 71
Worthington 81, Windom 65
Wrenshall 55, Hill City 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 46, Sartell-St. Stephen 43
Fosston 65, Ada-Borup 25
Grand Meadow 58, Lanesboro 56
Greenway 73, Carlton 36
Hancock 78, Hillcrest Lutheran 49
International Falls 64, Bigfork 46
Jackson County Central 71, Redwood Valley 69
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 58, Dawson-Boyd 20
Lakeview 51, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 39
Little Falls 60, Mora 37
Milaca 61, Zimmerman 59
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 73, Sibley East 43
Randolph 65, Spring Grove 25
Rockford 60, Dassel-Cokato 39
Shakopee 54, Lakeville North 49
St. Clair 70, Cleveland 66
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 72, Madelia 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/