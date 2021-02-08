Mysterious monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that read “Look at the sky, see the moon.” The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was located near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating back to the 10th millennium B.C. Turkish media have reported that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.