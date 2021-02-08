New warden at Epstein jail served as prison executioner

WASHINGTON (AP) — The interim warden appointed to run the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein died was put in the position after serving as the executioner for at least five federal executions at the end of the Trump administration. Eric Williams was appointed to the position of interim warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City in late January after the prior warden, Marti Licon-Vitale, abruptly stepped down following a yearlong tenure marred by the rampant spread of the coronavirus, inmates’ complaints about squalid conditions and at least one inmate’s death. Williams served as the executioner for at least five of the 13 federal executions in 2020.