Our cold weather stretch continues

A "Wind Chill Advisory" will be in effect until 10 a.m Tuesday morning. Wind chills will fall to around 15-25° below zero Tuesday morning. Air temperatures will be around 10-13° below zero to start Tuesday.

Daytime wind chills will be around 5-10° below zero Tuesday afternoon.

There isn't a ton of relief in sight this week. Cold arctic air will continue to dominate the upper Midwest through early next week. Another surge of cold air sweeps into the region Thursday through Sunday. Overnight lows are expected to drop near -20° Friday into Saturday. Wind chills could reach near -30° Saturday morning.

Current guidance is keeping the storm track well to the south of SE MN and NE IA. Light snow will be possible Thursday, mainly south of I-90. Other than that one chance, we'll stay dry and cold through next Monday.

Nick