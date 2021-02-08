Police: 2 shot at government building location in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been shot and wounded at the address of the Social Security Administration building in Norfolk, Virginia. Authorities say the suspect in the shooting is one of those wounded. Police said on Twitter that officers received a call around 4 p.m. Monday about a shooting at the site but didn’t immediately say exactly where it happened. Police later tweeted that they aren’t seeking additional suspects. Photos and video showed multiple police cars near the building with officers standing on the street Tuesday. The identities of those shot were not immediately released, and the extent of their injuries weren’t disclosed.