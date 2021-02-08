Porzingis, Doncic help Mavericks hold off Wolves, 127-122

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-122. Tim Hardaway added 24 points off the bench as the Mavericks won their second straight at home after a six-game skid at the American Airlines Center. They led by 25 in the second quarter before the Timberwolves pulled within 123-120 with 50 seconds left. Malik Beasley tied a season high with 30 points, 27 in the second half, and rookie Anthony Edwards added 22 for the Timberwolves, who finished a five-game road trip 1-4.