Reminders about coping with, being safe in temperatures below zero

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- While many in Minnesota and Iowa are seasoned veterans when it comes to below zero temperatures, cold related problems still pop up.

"It's the time of year, especially this week with us hitting the deep freeze," said Capt. Brett Knapp, of Rochester Fire Department (RFD).

He said many safety precautions begin in your home.

"If you are running a furnace or any other type of portable heater, make sure you've got anything combustible at least three feet away from vents or appliances or the heaters themselves," Knapp said.

He also said many of the fires the department responds to in the winter involve people leaving space heaters on or having candles lit, when people are not monitoring them.

RFD wants people to know that using an oven to heat your home is not recommended.

"It's a bad idea. If it's a gas oven, it could be putting off carbon monoxide or other gases that are dangerous. As well as, they're just not designed for that," Knapp said.

Furthermore, a common winter program in the home involves plumbing.

"You'll go to turn on the faucet and you won't have water. It will have frozen someplace in your home and a likely source is down by your utility room," said Tony Benson, Rochester Public Utilities Communications Coordinator. "The big thing is just staying aware of the water service itself. And if your water service has frozen in the past, staying aware of that. And if you've had issues before, make sure you're testing your water temperature perhaps or making sure that your water pipes internally are exposed to the warm air from your home."

That's especially important for someone living in a manufactured home.

"If you live in a mobile home we do recommend putting heat tape on exposed plumbing areas that have been affected in the past," said Benson. "Because mobile homes don't have the insulation the, the thicker walls that a standard household would have."

And what about preventing problems in your car?

"The biggest thing you can do to prevent heat-related problems on vehicles is to keep that antifreeze changed," said Travis Batdorf, Complete Auto Repair owner.

He suggests drivers keep their car running for a minimum of 30 seconds before taking off.

"I personally think a car should run for a least a few minutes. When it's this cold outside, that oil, we want to get pumping at least to the top half of the engine. So that when you start going you're not starving any part of that engine from oil. That's tough on them," Batdorf said.

Batdorf also addressed a rumor about gas freezing inside your gas tank, especially if there's not much in the tank.

"Gas won't ever freeze. So you don't have to worry about anything like that," he said.