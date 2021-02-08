Republican Congressman Ron Wright of Texas dies at 67

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The office of Texas Republican Congressman Ron Wright, who had battled health challenges over the past year including lung cancer treatment, has died more than two weeks after contracting COVID-19.

A spokesman says the 67-year-old died Sunday. His office says the congressman and his wife, Susan, had been admitted at a Dallas hospital the previous two weeks after contracting COVID-19.

Wright announced in January that he had tested positive for the virus.

Wright represented the Texas’ 6th Congressional District and was first elected in 2018.

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press