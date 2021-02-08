Republican Tenney’s narrow win certified in US House race

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state elections officials certified Republican Claudia Tenney’s razor-thin victory over U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, more than three months after Election Day. The certification came after a state judge ruled that Tenney won the race for central New York’s 22nd Congressional District by 109 votes in the nation’s last undecided congressional race. Judge Scott DelConte on Friday directed New York to certify results immediately. The ruling effectively clearing the way for Tenney to be sworn in barring emergency intervention by a state appeals court.