Sheriff: Hacker tried to taint Florida city’s water with lye

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a hacker gained access to a Florida city’s water treatment plant in an unsuccessful attempt to fill the water supply with a potentially harmful chemical. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Monday that someone was able to breach a computer system for the city of Oldsmar’s water treatment plant on Friday. The hacker briefly increased the amount of sodium hydroxide by more than 100 times. The sheriff said a supervisor saw the chemical being tampered with and was able to intervene and reverse it. Officials say the city’s 15,000 residents were not at risk. Investigators said it wasn’t immediately clear where the attack came from.