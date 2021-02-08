Sri Lankan archbishop seeks access to Easter bombings report

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A senior Sri Lankan church official has asked the president to give him access to a commission’s report on Easter Sunday bomb attacks in 2019 that killed more than 260 people, including churchgoers. The spokesman for the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Colombo says the archbishop wrote to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to make the request. The commission’s report hasn’t been made public, but Rajapaksa said in his Independence Day speech last week that it has been referred to relevant officials for prosecution. Two local Muslim groups that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group were blamed for the suicide bomb attacks on six locations on April 21, 2019.