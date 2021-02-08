Skip to Content

St. Paul scrap metal fire creates large plume of smoke

4:26 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a fire in a large scrap debris pile at an industrial site in St. Paul sent a towering plume of smoke over the area. Firefighters responded about 1:30 p.m.  Monday to the blaze at a scrap metal processing facility near Pig’s Eye Lake. They used a ladder truck and several engines in an effort to control the fires in frigid weather. No injuries were reported. A fire official tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press that it could be “a long process” to comb the area with heavy equipment to make sure the fire is out.

Associated Press

