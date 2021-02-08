Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ‘political theater’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump are blasting the impeachment case against him as an act of “political theater” by Democrats.

In a brief filed Monday on the eve of the Senate impeachment trial, lawyers for the former president attack the case on multiple grounds. They say it is unconstitutional and must be dismissed.

Trump’s historic second impeachment trial is set to start Tuesday with a debate and vote on whether it’s even constitutional to prosecute the former president now that he’s no longer in office.

Democrats want to hold the former president accountable for the violent U.S. Capitol siege. And Republicans want it over as quickly as possible.

By ERIC TUCKER, LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press