UN experts say North Korea still modernizing nuclear arsenal

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say North Korea has modernized its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile arsenals by flaunting United Nations sanctions and continues to seek material and technology overseas for use in these programs. The panel of experts monitoring sanctions on the reclusive northeast Asian nation said in a report sent to Security Council members Monday that Kim Jong Un’s government has also produced fissile material — an essential ingredient for producing nuclear weapons — and maintained its nuclear facilities. The report’s summary, obtained by The Associated Press, also says North Korea remains able to evade sanctions to illicitly import refined petroleum, access international banking channels, and carry out “malicious cyber activities.”