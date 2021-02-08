Washington hospitals find counterfeits in 3M mask supplies

SEATTLE (AP) — Dozens of Washington state hospitals have learned N95 respirator masks believed to be purchased from 3M Company are counterfeits that were not manufactured by the company. The Seattle Times reported the Washington State Hospital Association alerted the state’s hospitals about a notification from 3M that some masks were knockoffs. The association has asked the state’s 115 hospitals to sort through mask supplies and pull potentially affected equipment from their supplies. Several hospitals sent masks to 3M for testing and the company confirmed some were counterfeit. It is unclear whether the counterfeit masks are less safe than those manufactured by 3M.