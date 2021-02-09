1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and four others are wounded in a shooting at a Minnesota health clinic. A 67-year-old local man said to have been angry with the care he received was arrested. The five people were taken to hospitals after Tuesday’s attack at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, a community of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Three of the victims remained in critical condition Tuesday evening, and one was discharged from a hospital. The alleged shooter was identified as Gregory Paul Ulrich, of Buffalo. Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said Ulrich was well-known to authorities before the attack.