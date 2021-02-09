8 minority jail officers allegedly kept off Chauvin’s guard

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight Minnesota jail guards have filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination after they were barred from working on the floor where a former police officer charged in George Floyd’s death was being held. The eight guards identify as African American, Hispanic, Pacific Islander American and multiracial. They say they were segregated and prevented from doing their jobs at the Ramsey County jail solely because of the color of their skin. Derek Chauvin, who is white, was arrested May 29 in the death of Floyd, who was Black. Ramsey County had no comment on the lawsuit.