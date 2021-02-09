Albert Lea bar owner fears Iowa’s loosened COVID-19 restrictions will impact business

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota businesses near the border with Iowa are nervous they'll lose customers to the Hawkeye State.

On Friday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a public health proclamation removing the state mask mandate, and weakening gathering restriction statewide.

Albert Lea is about 10 to 15 minutes from the closest Iowa town.

"We worry about losing customers all the time especially being so close to the border," said Jason Hoiseth, co-owner of Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill. "It's just a matter of them going down there one time and finding somewhere that they really like. Not that I don't want people to be everywhere and support all the businesses. But local is what we need and we want to keep the local businesses happy."

The experience across the border in Lake Mills, Iowa, which is nearly 25 minutes from Albert Lea confirms Hoiseth's concerns.

"When Minnesota was shut down, we did get quite an influx of business when they had their indoor dining closed. And then I think it's kind of slowed down again once they partially reopened dinning rooms," said John Hegel, owner of Main Street Pizza.

At least one of Hoiseth's loyal customers doesn't plan on traveling to Iowa.

"Everyone needs to be careful with the COVID. It's pretty bad, I think if they go anywhere they still need to be careful," said David Fredrickson.

Another Albert Lea resident we spoke with goes to Iowa whenever he can.

"I like to go out to Iowa to Diamond Jo Casino and kick back because I like to shoot craps," said Billy Adams.

Adams said he makes the drive because he wants more entertainment options.

"Sometimes I go out there to go to the bar. It's just a little something to do because we're in a small town right here. If there were more things to do I would probably stay here," he said.

Adams also wishes Minnesota's governor would loosen restrictions and is happy with the decisions Reynolds made.