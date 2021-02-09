Skip to Content

Asian stocks advance after Wall St ends winning streak

New
11:23 pm National news from the Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are higher after Wall Street broke a six-day winning streak. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced, while Tokyo edged less than 0.1% lower. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 0.1%. Investors were watching Washington, where President Joe Biden’s Democrats plan to move ahead without Republican help on a proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package. It includes payments to Americans and a possible increase in the federal minimum wage. Global stocks have risen on optimism about possible U.S. stimulus and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content