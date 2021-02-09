Austria to restrict movement from Tyrol over variant fears

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s leader says people will have to produce a negative coronavirus test to leave the country’s Tyrol province as authorities try to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa. Some 293 cases of the more contagious variant have been confirmed in Tyrol. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that over 120 of those cases are currently active, and it’s the biggest known current outbreak of the variant in the European Union. Kurz said Tuesday that, for 10 days starting Friday, people wanting to leave Tyrol will have to show a negative coronavirus test from within the previous 48 hours. He says police will enforce the new rule with support from the military.